Tonto Dikeh stays silent amid cheating allegations by Yvonne Nelson

In chapter 10 titled 'Iyanya and My Love Life' of her new book, I am not Yvonne Nelson, the Ghanaian actress claims that Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

"The actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his 'Ur Waist' song. When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant and vent. Tonto Dikeh responded on Twitter, saying people changed and so did feelings, so I should move on... I knew I eventually would have left even if Tonto Dikeh didn't come into the picture," the excerpt reads.

24 hours later, Dikeh has remained quiet, choosing to post a video of her working out and maintaining her cool.

Following the cheating drama, an old video of Tonto denying rumours of a relationship with Iyanya has surfaced.

Speaking with Ebuka on Rubbin Minds in 2013, the Nigerian actress and politician said she did not know the singer.

She added that she met Iyanya once because she worked for him in London, going on to say that she only admired him as a fan of his music.

While Dikeh stays silent, the singer continues to comment on the allegations on Twitter in a series of cheeky tweets.