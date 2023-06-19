Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

The actress opens up about her affair with the Nigerian singer in chapter 10 titled 'Iyanya and My Love Life' of her new book, I am not Yvonne Nelson.

"We had a decent relationship," she writes, before talking about how she discovered that he was cheating on her with Tonto Dikeh in an excerpt circulating online.

In her words, "The caller said anytime I left Iyanya's place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know. The actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his 'Ur Waist' song. When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant and vent. Tonto Dikeh responded on Twitter, saying people changed and so did feelings, so I should move on... I knew I eventually would have left even if Tonto Dikeh didn't come into the picture."

Pulse Nigeria

Iyanya has reacted to the allegations on Twitter with a series of cheeky tweets without accepting or denying the claim.

"So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but…. For now make I go watch my new video Director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy," he tweeted.

