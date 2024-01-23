I'm officially done - Harrysong's wife breaks silence after leaked chat

On Monday January 22, 2024, Alexar took to her Instagram Story, typing, "I'm done officially."

Social media users reacted to her post, with many assuming that Alexar's was referring to the ongoing issue revealed in the chats between her and her husband.

One Instagram user said, "After reading the chat he sent to his wife, I’d say she took the best decision for herself." And another aggravated user slammed Harrysong saying, "This same man that was telling his wife she’s no longer sexy after having 3 kids for him? Men will stain your white. Odiegwu!"

All this comes after heated conversation between the couple leaked on social media on January 18, 2024, sparking reactions. In one of the screenshots, Harrysong appeared angry at her for refusing to terminate a pregnancy.

"And please this is the third time I'm repeating this to you, take off that pregnancy, I will not be responsible for no more child from you. Take it off now, since you have abandoned my grandmother and refused to cook in the house with the 100k I just sent to you just now? You can use that 100k go go take off the pregnancy, final," the screenshot read.

Another viral screenshot showed the singer comparing his wife, whom he married in 2021, to a "professional escort", asserting that they had better physical features than she.

After the conversation leaks went viral across social media, Harrysong broke his silence that same day. In his Instagram Story post, he acknowledged that his family was going through a rough patch, and requested privacy from the general public.

