Harrysong requests privacy from fans after chats with wife leak online

On Thursday January 18, 2024, the singer took to his Instagram story requesting that the public grant his family privacy at this time.

"After much reflection and discussions with my family, I have decided to put this out to my fans and well wishers that while this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making rounds on social media of the problems my wife and I are having. I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family's privacy this period," he stressed.

This comes after chats between him and his wife, Alexer Peres Gopa made rounds on social media, raking reactions from social media users. In the screenshots, Harrysong and his wife were seemingly in the heat of a dispute and he appeared adamant that she terminate her pregnancy, citing financial concerns and accusing her of neglecting household responsibilities.

"And please this is the third time I'm repeating this to you, take off that pregnancy, I will not be responsible for no more child from you. Take it off now, since you have abandoned my grandmother and refused to cook in the house with the 100k I just sent to you just now? You can use that 100k go go take off the pregnancy, final," the screenshot read.

