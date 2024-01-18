ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harrysong requests privacy from fans after chats with wife leak online

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"This is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family," he said in the statement.

Harrysong and Alexer have two children together [AsliceofNaija]
Harrysong and Alexer have two children together [AsliceofNaija]

Recommended articles

On Thursday January 18, 2024, the singer took to his Instagram story requesting that the public grant his family privacy at this time.

"After much reflection and discussions with my family, I have decided to put this out to my fans and well wishers that while this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making rounds on social media of the problems my wife and I are having. I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family's privacy this period," he stressed.

Harrysong's Instagram post [Instagram/iamharrysong]
Harrysong's Instagram post [Instagram/iamharrysong] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after chats between him and his wife, Alexer Peres Gopa made rounds on social media, raking reactions from social media users. In the screenshots, Harrysong and his wife were seemingly in the heat of a dispute and he appeared adamant that she terminate her pregnancy, citing financial concerns and accusing her of neglecting household responsibilities.

"And please this is the third time I'm repeating this to you, take off that pregnancy, I will not be responsible for no more child from you. Take it off now, since you have abandoned my grandmother and refused to cook in the house with the 100k I just sent to you just now? You can use that 100k go go take off the pregnancy, final," the screenshot read.

Excerpts from their conversation that leaked online
Excerpts from their conversation that leaked online Pulse Nigeria

Another screenshot showed the singer comparing his wife, whom he married in 2021, to a "professional escort."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Everyone thinks I'm older than my age - Seyi Vibez

Everyone thinks I'm older than my age - Seyi Vibez

Terry G's mainstream run: A Street pop madness that spared no one

Terry G's mainstream run: A Street pop madness that spared no one

Harrysong requests privacy from fans after chats with wife leak online

Harrysong requests privacy from fans after chats with wife leak online

He acts like tyrants - Seun Kuti compares Prophet TB Joshua to Adolf Hitler

He acts like tyrants - Seun Kuti compares Prophet TB Joshua to Adolf Hitler

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'

He knocked her teeth out - Doja Cat's mother claims son abused rapper

He knocked her teeth out - Doja Cat's mother claims son abused rapper

Taylor Swift makes history after selling over $1 billion dollars in music tour tickets

Taylor Swift makes history after selling over $1 billion dollars in music tour tickets

Global Citizen, pgLang, Ghanaian President partner for ‘Move Afrika: Ghana’

Global Citizen, pgLang, Ghanaian President partner for ‘Move Afrika: Ghana’

Seun Kuti speaks against physical violence as a way to discipline children

Seun Kuti speaks against physical violence as a way to discipline children

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh remains an inspiration to young Nigerian dancers. [Instagram/KaffyDance]

Dancer Kaffy opens up on why she chose dancing

Funke Akindele [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

I don't see my past marriages as failures - Actress Funke Akindele

Julia Roberts says the love of a good man has helped her age well [Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]

Julia Roberts says 'the love of a good man' has helped her age well

Jide Kosoko has acted in well over 60 films in his career [Instagram/Jidekosoko]

Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko excitedly celebrates 70th birthday