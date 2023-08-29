ADVERTISEMENT
I was heartbroken - ID Cabasa on the fall out between 9ice and Toni Payne

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also emphasised that the two are on good terms now.

ID Cabasa speaks about 9ice's divorce with ex wife Toni Payne.
Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, he divulged information on the messy breakup between his friend Abolore Akande aka 9ice, and his ex-wife Toni Payne. Expressing his heartbreak on the matter when it happened, he noted that the fallout wouldn't have occurred if he was around.

ID Cabasa owned the record label with which he signed and promoted artistes like 9ice and Olamide (Instagram/IDCabasa)
He called the fallout very painful, stressing how close 9ice and Toni were before it happened. Cabasa also revealed that when the two fell out, he was initially angry at his signee 9ice for letting the good woman he had slip away.

In his words, "It’s one of the most painful episodes in all of this. Because Seun was 9ice and 9ice was Seun. Both of them were good together. By the way, both of them are still very fine now. Ah! They’re ‘padis’ now. But that particular episode, I’ll give some insights today which probably I’ve never shared with anyone. When I heard that all of that stuff happened, I was angry, majorly with 9ice. Because I felt in my head that look, guy, you’re one of the luckiest that I see around here. This babe is your friend blah blah blah."

During the time, there were allegations that the marriage between Payne and 9ice crashed because she was 'cheating on her husband' with another musician; Ruggedman. However, Payne strongly denied those allegations.

9ice and Toni Payne at their wedding in 2008' they were married for 2 years.
She once put critics on blast via her Instagram page, slamming them for recycling the old allegations and accusing her of cheating on the Gongo Aso singer.

She said, "One of the most annoying things I have to deal with is some random idiot coming on my page to accuse me of cheating on my ex, something that never happened. I don’t know how many times I have to say this. It’s been 10 years, move on and stop accusing me of cheating on my ex-husband, 9ice."

The couple got married in 2008 but the marriage hit the rocks in 2010 after the claims of infidelity sprung up; they bore a son named Zion during their time together. They have both moved on and have remarried now, and are said to be on good terms with one another, co-parenting Zion.

See the interview clip below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

