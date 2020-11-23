Nigerian singer Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande also known as 9ice has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons.

The award-winning singer, was recently caught in a cheating scandal that trended on social media.

The music star admitted to cheating on his wife, Sunkami Akande which got a lot of people talking. Interestingly, the singer has made the headlines a number of times over his 'women drama.'

We will be sharing with you guys all the women who have been involved with the singer.

Toni Payne

Toni Payne is 9ice's first wife [Instagram/OfficialToniPayne]

At the peak of 9ice's career, one person that was very visible in his circle was Toni Payne. The media personality and 9ice got married in 2008 in a very flamboyant wedding. However, that marriage didn't last long as the two went their separate ways.

It was alleged that infidelity was the main reason behind their split. During an interview a few years ago, the poet denied cheating on her former husband with rapper, Ruggedman. Payne and 9ice have a son, Zion, together.

Vickie Godis

Vickie Godis is the mother of 9ice's twin daughters Maya and Miya [Vibe]

Two years after his divorce from Toni Payne, the music star hit it off with an Abuja based lady, Vickie Godis. Not much is known about Godis as she is described as an Abuja socialite.

In 2011, 9ice and Godis welcomed a set of twins, Maya and Miya Akande. Things with 9ice and the Godis family didn't run smoothly as he was called out by his baby mama's sister and popular media personality, Oreka in 2013.

Sunkanmi Ajala Akande

The two welcomed their first daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande, six years ago. Sunkanmi Ajala is an event planner based in Lagos. [Instagram/9iceOfficial]

One interesting feat about this relationship is the ups and downs it has been built on. Sunkanmi Ajala Akande and 9ice welcomed a child together in 2014 which sparked off their relationship.

The two had a brief breakup as 9ice went on to marry another wife. This didn't deter their relationship as they reconciled and got married in 2019. In 2020, 9ice released a video where he appealed to the public to beg his wife for forgiveness after admitting to cheating on her.

A video of the singer with a lady simply identified as Tiwalope in a compromising position broke the internet days before his open confession.

Adetola Anifalaje

9ice got married to Adetola Anifalaje, a United States based software engineer in 2018 (Second marriage). [Instagram/TheRealModes]

Adetola Anifalaje is one of the many women in the singer's life that a lot of people do not know about. The United States of America trained software engineer met 9ice during one of his tours abroad. They immediately hit it off as 9ice met with her family in Nigeria and a wedding date was fixed.

Anifalaje was absent at their traditional wedding which took place at her family house in Nigeria. They had three wedding ceremonies which took place between March, July, and August of the same year.

They later welcomed their daughter Milani- Francoise Imisioluwa Akande.

Olori Oluwayemisi

There were rumours of the singer expecting a baby with Olori Oluwayemisi [LIB]

9ice can be described as 'King of Baby mamas' in the entertainment space. Back in 2018, there were rumours that 9ice was expecting his 6th child with another lady identified as Olori Oluwayemisi. According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, 9ice had gotten the lady pregnant and is expecting a child with her.

It was also reported that the lady in question is a skincare expert. When Pulse reached out to 9ice's camp at that time, his manager, Taiwo made it clear that they don't want to talk about this story. 9ice however, came out to deny the news that he was expecting any child.