How Nigerian celebrities reacted to actress Aderounmu Adejumoke's death

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Her brother, Adeola Aderounmu confirmed the sad news in an Instagram Stories post yesterday.

Aderounmu Adejumoke has passed away and this is how Nigerian celebrities reacted [Instagram/ Aderounmu Adejumoke]
Aderounmu Adejumoke has passed away and this is how Nigerian celebrities reacted [Instagram/ Aderounmu Adejumoke]

Recommended articles

The 40-year-old rose to fame starring as Esther in the hit TV series Jenifa's Diary. The news of her death came as a shock to fans and celebrities alike across social media.

Here's how some celebrities reacted to the sad news.

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, who acted alongside Adejumoke in Jenifa's Diary, expressed her shock and sadness via her Instagram story saying, "Sad!! Rest well Jumoke." She also said, “Sad!!!! @jideawobona I still asked about her. Omg. May her soul rest in peace.”

Funke Akindele's tribute post to Aderounmu Adejumoke [instagram/Funkejenifaakindele]
Funke Akindele's tribute post to Aderounmu Adejumoke [instagram/Funkejenifaakindele]

Actress and OAP Lolo paid tribute to her friend and costar in When Love Is Not Enough, with a video collage showing treasured moments with Aderounmu on the set of the movie which she produced.

Her caption read, "Life is transient…… Thank you for the gift of your talent @adejumokeaderounmu You were the lead of my first-ever film... When love is not enough and you gave a great performance.. journey well Jumoke no more pain ! May God comfort all you left behind."

Deyemi Okanlawon who stared opposite Aderounmu in the 2020 film When Love Is Not Enough first learnt of Adejumoke's death via actress Lolo’s's Instagram post, and reacted in sheer shock saying, "Whaaaat??".

He later took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to the late actress, showing their last ever conversation in November 2023, in which she sent a voice message thanking him for checking in on her.

"Death brings everything into perspective often times helping us see how trivial some of the things we concern ourselves with are. Jumoke I am so so sorry, I thought we had all the time in the world and really should have just called. Goodbye my dear friend…. we will continue the conversations in a better place! 🥲Pls pick up the phone and call someone you love today," his caption read.

Actress Shaffy Bello commented on Deyemi's post, offering her sincerest condolences to him. "My heartfelt condolences Deyemi.. May God comfort her family 🙏🏾," she said.

Reactions to Deyemi's post [[Instagram/Deyemitheactor]]
Reactions to Deyemi's post [[Instagram/Deyemitheactor]]
Actress Bimbo Ademoye was taken aback by the news and commented, "Dear God!!" in Deyemi’s post.

Bimbo Ademoye's comment [Instagram/Deyemitheactor]
Bimbo Ademoye's comment [Instagram/Deyemitheactor]

Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin expressed her sadness after viewing Deyemi's post, noting the tone of Adejumoke's voice in the voice message she sent to him. She commented, "Her voice 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢."

Big Brother Naija alumnus and actress Bisola commented, "God rest her soul Amen," on Deyemi’s post.

Bisola's comment [Instagram/Deyemitheactor]
Bisola's comment [Instagram/Deyemitheactor]

Actress Rita Edochie commented, "Chaiii, rest on dear" on Deyemi’s post.

Nollywood actress Mary Remi Njoku was taken aback by the sad news of Adejumoke's departure, commenting, "Nooo!!" on Deyemi’s post.

Mary Remy Njoku's comment [Instagram/Deyemitheactor]
Mary Remy Njoku's comment [Instagram/Deyemitheactor]

Actor Joseph Momodu also commented on Deyemi's post saying, "Jumokeeee it’s so long since I saw her onscreen 😢😢 chai death."

Joseph Momodu's comment [Instagram/Deyemitheactor]
Joseph Momodu's comment [Instagram/Deyemitheactor]
Actress Yvonne Jegede paid tribute to Adejumoke saying, "Jummy…. Rest well 😢"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

