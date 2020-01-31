Popular On-Air Personality, Omotunde Adebowale David popularly known as Lolo 1 is making her debut as a producer with the movie 'When Love Is Not Enough.'

'When Love Is Not Enough' is centered on Banji and his wife, Amara, who has their perfect love world shattered when his wife is diagnosed with an incurable disease. Tempers are raised, trust broken and feelings hurt. How do they come back from this? How do they stabilize their home and move on, when love is not enough?

The movie has some of Nollywood's talented stars on its cast like Deyemi Okanlawon, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Omotunde Adebowale David, Ayo Adesanya, Funsho Adeolu, Ladi Folarin, Odun Agoro and Abiola Segun-Williams.

'When Love Is Not Enough' is directed by Okiki Afolayan.