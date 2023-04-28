The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nkechi Blessing wants people to make their relationship public on social media

Babatunde Lawal

This is in character for the actress, who constantly shows off her personality on social media.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Recommended articles

She asserted that it's preferable to make one's relationship public on social media.

Blessing argued that many people remain in toxic relationships, citing privacy as the justification. She pointed out that some people are in relationships with unworthy partners and use privacy as an excuse for their secrecy.

"Sometimes it’s best to post your partner. Some of you are in unhealthy relationships, all in the name of keeping it private. The men themselves will say, ‘Please keep me private,’ so he can be with your whole squad without any of you knowing. Ara Agbala privacy," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nkechi Blessing is always making the world know her partner
Nkechi Blessing is always making the world know her partner Pulse Nigeria

It is worth noting that Nkechi Blessing has a reputation for being very open about her romantic relationships on social media, often showing off her partners to her followers.

While her opinions on relationship privacy may not be shared by everyone, she remains a popular figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry, known for her talents on-screen as well as her outspoken and controversial personality off-screen.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jim Iyke apologises after yelling at Ini Edo, making her cry on movie set

Jim Iyke apologises after yelling at Ini Edo, making her cry on movie set

Nkechi Blessing wants people to make their relationship public on social media

Nkechi Blessing wants people to make their relationship public on social media

Yul Edochie recounts last moments with late son, Kambilichukwu

Yul Edochie recounts last moments with late son, Kambilichukwu

Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released

Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released

Everything you need to know about Israel Adesanya's documentary 'Stylebender'

Everything you need to know about Israel Adesanya's documentary 'Stylebender'

Mayorkun returns with new single 'For Daddy'

Mayorkun returns with new single 'For Daddy'

Ayra Starr's math teacher predicted her signing to Mavin at age 14

Ayra Starr's math teacher predicted her signing to Mavin at age 14

Kemi Adetiba teases 'King of Boys 3', new projects

Kemi Adetiba teases 'King of Boys 3', new projects

Court tells Zeb Ejiro, Anne Njemanze to settle Domitilla copyright issue

Court tells Zeb Ejiro, Anne Njemanze to settle Domitilla copyright issue

Pulse Sports

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Ini Edo speaks out after being linked to Empress Njamah's former lover turned scammer [Legit]

Ini Edo speaks out on alleged affair with Empress Njamah's lover-turned-scammer

Reactions as Davido and Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other on Instagram

Davido, Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other as fans speculate breakup