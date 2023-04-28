Nkechi Blessing wants people to make their relationship public on social media

She asserted that it's preferable to make one's relationship public on social media.

Blessing argued that many people remain in toxic relationships, citing privacy as the justification. She pointed out that some people are in relationships with unworthy partners and use privacy as an excuse for their secrecy.

"Sometimes it’s best to post your partner. Some of you are in unhealthy relationships, all in the name of keeping it private. The men themselves will say, ‘Please keep me private,’ so he can be with your whole squad without any of you knowing. Ara Agbala privacy," she wrote.

It is worth noting that Nkechi Blessing has a reputation for being very open about her romantic relationships on social media, often showing off her partners to her followers.