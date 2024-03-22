ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Destiny Amaka says she can kiss musician Portable if she's paid

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stated that she would French kiss Portable if she was paid enough.

Destiny Amaka says that she would do anything for her craft [Instagram/ Destiny Amaka]
Destiny Amaka says that she would do anything for her craft [Instagram/ Destiny Amaka]

Recommended articles

Speaking with reality TV star Uriel on Inside Scoop by Pulse, Amaka delved into her craft as an actress stating how serious she takes her work. She stressed that for her, all that matters is delivery and described how she gets herself ready to deliver her scenes.

"Acting is about delivery. You have to deliver. The people watching it are not going to hear that I had menstrual cramps or I had a bad day. For me, what works is self-love. I'd fuck myself. I'd kiss myself. I turn myself on," she said.

She added, "So when I'm acting, it's like we're about to produce more self-love. So you could be Portable and I could," work with the person.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point, Uriel interjected, "Wait, wait, Portable? The one that sang 'I dey on my own ooh' with Skepta", after which Amaka burst into a fit of laughter and confirmed.

Uriel then asked, "Wait, would you kiss Portable?" and Amaka responded, "if I was getting paid for it."

Completely astonished by her answer, Uriel asked, "Even with your tongue?" to which the actress said, "I would kiss Portable if I was being paid for it. Okay forget the paying part, if it would interpret and deliver what we need the audience to receive, I'd do anything for the art."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What does it mean to work in a cemetery? 'The Gravediggers' documentary finds out

What does it mean to work in a cemetery? 'The Gravediggers' documentary finds out

Reminisce's protégé, Rhookcastle excites on new single 'Plenty'

Reminisce's protégé, Rhookcastle excites on new single 'Plenty'

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries

The Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator

The Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator

Actress Destiny Amaka says she can kiss musician Portable if she's paid

Actress Destiny Amaka says she can kiss musician Portable if she's paid

Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

Here's all you need to know about Kannywood's Amal Umar's bribery allegations

Here's all you need to know about Kannywood's Amal Umar's bribery allegations

Nigerian celebrities who have gotten engaged or married so far this year

Nigerian celebrities who have gotten engaged or married so far this year

Ayra Starr says she listens to Yeat & Playboi Carti

Ayra Starr says she listens to Yeat & Playboi Carti

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career