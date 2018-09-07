Harrysong says he is getting back to his feet

news

Harrysong has revealed that he is getting back to his feet following his decision to get help over depression.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 7, 2018, where he shared a photo of a therapist and himself after a section. He went on to thank fans for their support as he gets back to his feet.

"Thank you so much, guys. My session with Miss. Oyinkansola Alabi went well and I am gradually getting my feet back. Always show love and be kind to people. Depression is a silent killer, learn to unburden your mind to trusted ones. I love you all #tekero #altersoldiers #alterlovers #kingmaker," he captioned the photo.

This is coming barely 24 hours after his record label management revealed that he would be seeking help. In a statement released by his label manager, Desmond Ike-Chima, Harrysong has been going through some emotional issues and was managing it alone. However, the label has decided to step in to manage the situation.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Harrysong dropped a very disturbing message on his Instagram page which got people talking.