'I never had twins, my ex-girlfriend deceived me' - Harrysong

The music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

"Addressing this issue. I am not baba twins or daddy ejima. There was never any twins anywhere," he wrote.

"The lady never gave birth. She lied and was just eating my money. My first child is Daviva."

It would be recalled that in 2017, it was reported that the music star welcomed a set of twins with his partner in the United States of America.

In 2021, Harrysong and his wife, Alexer Gopa welcomed a daughter.