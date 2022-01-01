RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I never had twins, my ex-girlfriend deceived me' - Harrysong

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Harrysong was even called out for sharing fake photos of his twins back in 2017.

Nigerian music star Harrysong [Instagram/IamHarrysong]
Nigerian music star Harrysong [Instagram/IamHarrysong]

Nigerian music star Harrysong has debunked the notion that he has a set of twins from a previous relationship.

The music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

"Addressing this issue. I am not baba twins or daddy ejima. There was never any twins anywhere," he wrote.

"The lady never gave birth. She lied and was just eating my money. My first child is Daviva."

It would be recalled that in 2017, it was reported that the music star welcomed a set of twins with his partner in the United States of America.

In 2021, Harrysong and his wife, Alexer Gopa welcomed a daughter.

Harrysong and Alexer tied the knot earlier in the year at a beautiful wedding ceremony.

