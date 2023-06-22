ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

Anna Ajayi

The singer sparked controversy when he playfully expressed his intention to marry another woman.

Nigerian music star Harrysong [Instagram/Harrysong]
Nigerian music star Harrysong [Instagram/Harrysong]

Recommended articles

The announcement came as he celebrated his wife, Alexer Perez Gopa's birthday on Wednesday, adding an unexpected twist to the festivities.

Harrysong didn't hold back in his admiration for his wife. He described her as godly and sweet, showering her with affectionate words on his social media platform.

However, he also playfully hinted at his plans to get married once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to his Instastory, the singer shared a video showcasing his beautiful wife and accompanied it with a humorous caption, "Today is my wife's birthday. God woman, sweet woman, my love. But I go still marry second wife sha."

The singer says he will marry a second wife [InstaStory]
The singer says he will marry a second wife [InstaStory] Pulse Nigeria

While it remains unclear whether the singer's statement was purely lighthearted banter or held a kernel of truth, his words stirred up a wave of reactions from internet users.

The response to his birthday message varied, with some finding it inappropriate, while others found it amusing and playful.

It is worth noting that Harrysong and Perez traditionally tied the knot on March 27, 2022, in a glamorous ceremony held in Warri, Delta State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple welcomed a baby girl last year, 2022.

As speculation swirls around Harrysong's remarks, only time will tell if his desire to take a second wife is a genuine consideration or simply a playful jest to celebrate his wife's birthday.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Nigeria, UK, US, Canada, & France make up Asake's top 5 streaming base

Nigeria, UK, US, Canada, & France make up Asake's top 5 streaming base

Deji trends for the wrong reasons after 'BBNaija Reunion'

Deji trends for the wrong reasons after 'BBNaija Reunion'

You're invited to 'Erigga Live' concert in Lagos

You're invited to 'Erigga Live' concert in Lagos

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's tallest man is dead [Adomonline]

Nigeria's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

Yvonne Nelson has cut ties with her mum [Nydjlive]

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Don Brymo Uchegbu [MetroDaily]

Veteran Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu is dead