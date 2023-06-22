Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

The announcement came as he celebrated his wife, Alexer Perez Gopa's birthday on Wednesday, adding an unexpected twist to the festivities.

Harrysong didn't hold back in his admiration for his wife. He described her as godly and sweet, showering her with affectionate words on his social media platform.

However, he also playfully hinted at his plans to get married once again.

Taking to his Instastory, the singer shared a video showcasing his beautiful wife and accompanied it with a humorous caption, "Today is my wife's birthday. God woman, sweet woman, my love. But I go still marry second wife sha."

While it remains unclear whether the singer's statement was purely lighthearted banter or held a kernel of truth, his words stirred up a wave of reactions from internet users.

The response to his birthday message varied, with some finding it inappropriate, while others found it amusing and playful.

It is worth noting that Harrysong and Perez traditionally tied the knot on March 27, 2022, in a glamorous ceremony held in Warri, Delta State.

