'Tinubu will never be my president,' Harrysong fires

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian musician Harrysong has taken to his social media to express his disapproval of a potential Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency.

Harrysong

Details: In an Instagram post, Harrysong shared a picture of the presidential election result in Ekiti state with a caption that unequivocally shared his disapproval of the result which he tagged fraudulent.

"Fake. Lie lie. Thief, Dictator .. corrupt INEC. oppressor…. Tinubu Desperately wants to be president and rule us by fire by force? .. I swear I die on this matter. Save this post ||. Tinubu will and can never BE my president," the caption reads.

Harrysong is not the only celebrity to have reacted to the allegations of widespread electoral malpractices across the country.

Falz, Chioma Akpotha, Joey Akan, Toyin Abraham, and a couple of other personalities were harassed by thugs in the Oba Elegushi area of Lagos state during the election.

2023 Elections: Nigerians went to the poll on Saturday, 25th of February to elect a new president and member of the National Assembly. The election was heralded by the rise of a third force in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour party and a rise in voter registration.

While the election was peaceful in some states, there were reports of widespread irregularities across multiple states where voters were tactically disenfranchised, harassed, intimidated, and voting materials destroyed.

The Labour party in a press conference by its national chairman Barrister Julius Abure declared their rejection of the presidential election results on the basis of widespread irregularities.

The People's Democratic Party also held a press conference where the presidential campaign spokesperson Dele Momodu expressed their dissatisfaction at the late uploading of results.

The election results across the 36 states are still being collated at the International Conference Centre in Abuja where observers across the world are gathered to monitor the election.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

'Tinubu will never be my president,' Harrysong fires

