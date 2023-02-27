'Tinubu will never be my president,' Harrysong fires

"Fake. Lie lie. Thief, Dictator .. corrupt INEC. oppressor…. Tinubu Desperately wants to be president and rule us by fire by force? .. I swear I die on this matter. Save this post ||. Tinubu will and can never BE my president," the caption reads.

Harrysong is not the only celebrity to have reacted to the allegations of widespread electoral malpractices across the country.

Falz, Chioma Akpotha, Joey Akan, Toyin Abraham, and a couple of other personalities were harassed by thugs in the Oba Elegushi area of Lagos state during the election.

2023 Elections: Nigerians went to the poll on Saturday, 25th of February to elect a new president and member of the National Assembly. The election was heralded by the rise of a third force in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour party and a rise in voter registration.

While the election was peaceful in some states, there were reports of widespread irregularities across multiple states where voters were tactically disenfranchised, harassed, intimidated, and voting materials destroyed.

The Labour party in a press conference by its national chairman Barrister Julius Abure declared their rejection of the presidential election results on the basis of widespread irregularities.

The People's Democratic Party also held a press conference where the presidential campaign spokesperson Dele Momodu expressed their dissatisfaction at the late uploading of results.