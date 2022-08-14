Guinness fulfills reward to ex BBN winners: A trip to the home of Guinness
#FeatureByGuinness: The faves of Icons and Dexploras, Laycon & Dorathy on July 20th, 2022, were escorted by Guinness Ambassadors, Nwa ka Ibe Ya himself, (Prince) and the Queen of Ninjas (Nengi) to Dublin on a Heritage Tour courtesy of premium beer brand Guinness, as a reward for being top winners of BBN season 5 edition.
Throughout the course of their stay, they relished a true Guinness VIP experience with loads of exciting activities including a visit to the Dublin Castle and Patrick’s cathedral.
The highlight of the trip was a tour of the Guinness Brewery/Storehouse and lunch at the iconic 1837 Bar & Brasserie in Dublin – a restaurant named after the year oysters and Guinness was first recorded as a perfect culinary match.
Speaking to the entire experience, Mark Mugisha, the Marketing, and Innovations Director Guinness Nigeria expressed his elation for the trip and re-emphasized the brand’s commitment to keeping promises, celebrating excellence, and creating moments in culture as it connects the Guinness consumers.
