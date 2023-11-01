ADVERTISEMENT
God knew I couldn't do life alone - Mercy Chinwo dotes on husband

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after they welcomed their baby boy to the world.

Mercy Chinwo and her husband [Instagram/Mercychinwo]
The singer made the post on her official Instagram page, acknowledging the things he does that she is thankful for and how much she loves him. She posted a series of pictures from the set of her recently released song You Do This One, the video of which was directed by her man. The candids showed her standing next to him with her baby bump in full glorious display, both of them smiling in most pictures.

Her post read, "God knew I couldn’t do life alone, so He gave me you, @theofficialblessed. It’s how you pay attention to every little detail for me; thank you for always leading, teaching, and ensuring I become a better version of myself. We are grateful for the gift of you in our lives. We love you, Daddy. Aka Sweet."

The sweet post came shortly after the couple announced that they had welcomed their baby to the world by releasing the video to the song. The announcement was made on October 27, 2023, and was received with widespread joy and support from the singer's fans, followers, as well as other celebrities. Since then, she has continued posting beautiful pictures from the video shoot. In a previous post, she posted pictures from her wonderful maternity shoot, in one of the pictures she showed off her sonogram showing the scan of their baby boy.

Chinwo and her husband; a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and the Upper Room are overcome with joy and thankful for the love from their supporters. The new parents got engaged in June 2022 and shortly after tied the knot in August 2022 in Rivers State, an event which was attended by many influential people and celebrities like Banky W and Waje.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

