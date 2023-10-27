ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy on new single 'You Do This'.

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'
Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Recommended articles

This remarkable track serves as a celebration of both the profound joys of motherhood and the abundant blessings bestowed by the divine, aligning perfectly with the overarching theme of the album.

In her latest musical endeavour, Mercy Chinwo beckons listeners to embark on a spiritual odyssey of surrender, allowing the omnipotence of God to illuminate their path and revelling in newfound freedom through their unwavering faith in Christ.

It's akin to taking a fearless leap into uncharted territories, secure in the knowledge that God's presence accompanies every step of the journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building upon the thematic foundation of her recent EP, 'ELEVATED', which made its debut on April 14th, the release achieved remarkable success. It garnered an astounding 66 million streams and secured the #1 position on Apple Music's Top Gospel album charts in Nigeria.

Furthermore, it reached an impressive #4 on the platform's overall album charts within the country. An especially noteworthy milestone was achieved as the EP became the first Gospel album to break into Nigeria's Top Ten Turntable albums chart.

The EP's leading single, 'Wonder,' was complemented by an enthralling official music video, driving it to the #2 spots on YouTube's Top music videos, amassing over 11 million views since its release. These achievements further reinforce Mercy Chinwo's global appeal and underscore her exceptional talent as a hit maker

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Slum King' script was scary - Tobi Bakre

'Slum King' script was scary - Tobi Bakre

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'

Nigerian celebrities born in the month of October

Nigerian celebrities born in the month of October

Afrobeats sensation King Lekan features Ayo Jay for new single 'All On You'

Afrobeats sensation King Lekan features Ayo Jay for new single 'All On You'

I gifted you 3 verses in your dead career - Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

I gifted you 3 verses in your dead career - Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

An exclusive Pulse interview with Fuji music legend Adewale Ayuba

3 decades later, Adewale Ayuba continues to push the boundaries of Fuji Music

Blackface knocks Nigerian artists for their lack of morals

Blackface knocks Nigerian artists for their lack of morals

Rema, Reminisce set to drop new projects on October 27

Rema, Reminisce, Blaqbonez to drop new projects on Friday, October 27