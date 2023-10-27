Mercy Chinwo announces pregnancy in music video of new single 'You Do This One'
This remarkable track serves as a celebration of both the profound joys of motherhood and the abundant blessings bestowed by the divine, aligning perfectly with the overarching theme of the album.
In her latest musical endeavour, Mercy Chinwo beckons listeners to embark on a spiritual odyssey of surrender, allowing the omnipotence of God to illuminate their path and revelling in newfound freedom through their unwavering faith in Christ.
It's akin to taking a fearless leap into uncharted territories, secure in the knowledge that God's presence accompanies every step of the journey.
Building upon the thematic foundation of her recent EP, 'ELEVATED', which made its debut on April 14th, the release achieved remarkable success. It garnered an astounding 66 million streams and secured the #1 position on Apple Music's Top Gospel album charts in Nigeria.
Furthermore, it reached an impressive #4 on the platform's overall album charts within the country. An especially noteworthy milestone was achieved as the EP became the first Gospel album to break into Nigeria's Top Ten Turntable albums chart.
The EP's leading single, 'Wonder,' was complemented by an enthralling official music video, driving it to the #2 spots on YouTube's Top music videos, amassing over 11 million views since its release. These achievements further reinforce Mercy Chinwo's global appeal and underscore her exceptional talent as a hit maker
