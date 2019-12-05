Funke Akindele is shaking a table that has several celebrities on it and she doesn't care about the casualties.

The movie star took to her Instagram on Thursday, December 5, 2019, where she warned a certain set of celebrities who go around making 'stupid and unbelievable stories just to look relevant.'

"Stop forming stupid and unbelievable stories just to look relevant. If your colleagues' bag endorsement deals, it's their time to shine. Yours is coming too!!! So don't feel less!!! Don't be pressured o!! All man get him time. May our time never pass us by!! AMEN," she wrote.

It is not clear who Funke Akindele is referring to with this sub but one thing we know for sure is that the actress might have been moved by the recent social media meltdown of some celebrities.

Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen two celebrities call it quit with their business over lack of funds and other reasons best known to them. Big Brother Naija's Ella and Ifu Ennada both had a social media meltdown that got a lot people talking.

Ifu Ennada calling it quits...

One video that would get a lot of people in their feelings today is definitely going to be that of BBNaija's Ifu Ennada crying as she quits her skincare business. [Instagram/IfuEnnada]

The reality TV star and actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, where she shared a video of herself weeping as she quits her business.

"Hey, guys, Ifu Ennada here, I'm making this video to tell you guys that I have decided that I will no longer be selling my bold ifuennda products because..." she said.

She went on to reveal that maybe this is what God wants her to do and that she has left the business in his hands. [Instagram/IfuEnnada]

Ella's dilemma...

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, November 25, 2019, where she shared an almost two minutes video. According to her due to financial constraints and a sick mum to take of, she would be putting a hold to her music career. [Instagram/TheRealMissElla]

"Hello everyone, I hope you are doing okay, so I have been thinking a lot lately so I thought to share what's on my mind. Big Brother Naija came and passed ad as you all know I have been working on my music and plenty of other things. It's not been easy as all that I have been doing requires a lot of resources. Most of us left our jobs and businesses and its been hard trying to get it back but we have been surviving. Recently I had to put all my resources to save my mum's life...read complete story here.

Ella's latest decision came barely a week after she had pleaded on social media for financial assistance over her mum's help. Respite came as an Abuja based businesswoman helped settled the medical bills. [Instagram/TheRealMissElla]

