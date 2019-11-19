One of the housemates from the last season of Big Brother Naija, Ella has everything to smile about now as she got the 600K needed for her mum's surgery from a philanthropist.

The reality TV star shared the good news via her Instagram page on Monday, November 18, 2019. According to her after appealing for help to fund her mum's surgery, a popular Abuja based businesswoman, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma came to her rescue.

"Thank u @jaruma_empire I didn't even think I was worthy enough to ask and no my account wasn't hacked... I sent out an SOS call to @jaruma_empire and all my @bigbronaija housemates today....yes I did .. I love my mum that much she gave her life for all her 4 children and if asking was going to save her I will, I couldn't do it on my own and God won't come down from heaven ,he will appoint people here on earth to help.

"I want to thank @official_mercyeke @gedoni @fugganugga @diane.russet @sholzy23 and everyone who supported and called and prayed ...thank u ..as u have done for my household God will do the same to all of u .. I have received the 600k from @jaruma_empire thank u for being you ... I felt happy when you called u are really an angel. Can't wait to meet u, mama. My mother can now get the medical care she needs. God bless my mum.. #ellians," she wrote.

Ella had earlier taken to her Instagram page to solicit for help to get her mum the medical attention needed.

She particularly pleaded with Hauwa Saidu Mohammed to help fund the medical bills. We guess the universe came smiling on Ella as the businesswoman was quick to come to her aid.