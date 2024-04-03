ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Father of 3 boys Deyemi Okanlawon says he wants to have a daughter

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also stated that raising a daughter can be a huge responsibility.

Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife Damilola have three baby boys
Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife Damilola have three baby boys

Recommended articles

In a recent sit down with Teju Babyface on the latest episode of the King of Talks podcast, Deyemi opened up about what being a father to three boys is like.

"I told my wife that I only have men inside me and I have the energy for them. Especially now that my wife is out of town with the baby and I'm left with the boys, we've been giving each other gbas gbos," he said in-between laughter.

"As much as I would love to have a little princess in my arms, raising a princess is a huge responsibility. You know how we guys are, you could throw us on the road and when we wake up one day, we would have grown up," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deyemi and his wife Damilola Okanlawon
Deyemi and his wife Damilola Okanlawon Pulse Nigeria

"When we found out that we were having a baby, I wished it was a girl but I realised that 'man, she's just going to steal my heart and my time and I won't be able to take my eyes away from her.' When we found out it was a boy we were like 'Okay, God knows what he wants but never say never," he said.

Teju Babyface also asked the actor about the cost implications of having three children.

"Listen, there's the kind of money that you'd have that the number of children you want to have won't be a problem. If you have assets worth $10 million and you're generating 5-10 per annum, how much do you want to spend on kids? Why are we limiting ourselves? It's fun raising beautiful human beings and guiding, teaching them and just loving them and being loved in return," he explained.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua have been the subject of vicious unsubstantiated rumours of infidelity, the couple have ignored this rumours and reaffirmed their love for each other on Instagram [Instagram/bankyw]

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born with a heart defect [Dominik Bindl/Getty Images]

Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'more like a machine' after heart surgery

Yul Edochie

Deities not evil, stop burning shrines – Yul Edochie tells Nigerians

Ali Baba [Instagram/AliBaba]

April Fool's Day: Ali Baba pranks fans with news of welcoming triplet boys