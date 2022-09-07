RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eniola Badmus spoils herself with Mercedes Benz SUV on birthday

Odion Okonofua

Happy birthday to Badmus from all of us at Pulse.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]
Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

The gift was part of the activities to mark her birthday.

Badmus took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, where she shared photos of the new car.

"Birthday gift to myself……I really don’t know where to start from but I try shaaaaa …….This is pure hard work y’all can testify to it @m_jautos thank you for sorting this machine for me," she captioned the photos.

"You’re the reason I was going back and forth in Dallas but no vex say the money no come once……..He no easy to level up…..thank God we made it……. Na me go dey drive am myself because Ojuri to 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥."

The movie star has earlier shared photos to celebrate the special day.

Badmus didn't fail to mention her physical transformation which has been on the lips of everyone.

"The last year has been transformational in all forms for me, especially leaving who I was before to the most beautiful, stunning I have become and more to come. There is always something inherent in us that we can unearth if we want it and I am happy I found SELF!" she wrote.

Happy birthday to Badmus from all of us at Pulse.

