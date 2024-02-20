ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He said the incident was the inspiration behind one of his popular songs 'Mr Lecturer.'

Hip Hop icon Eedris Abdulkareem captured the sneaky lecturer on tape attempting to take advantage of the student and the lecturer promised never to harass any student again. [ChannelsTV]
Hip Hop icon Eedris Abdulkareem captured the sneaky lecturer on tape attempting to take advantage of the student and the lecturer promised never to harass any student again. [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

Speaking on the newest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, the singer narrated the story of how he came across a young 18-year-old student on the campus of the University of Lagos over 20 years ago. He described how his keen observation took note of the young lady walking across the road frantic and confused.

"I went on a campus tour so I was at Unilag so after the show we were coming out and I saw a girl and she was trying to cross the road but she was confused and she looked like a mad person. she ran and then ran back so told them to park. So I went to meet her and I said 'My name is Idris Abdul Kareem, what is going on? Talk to me. Don't be scared. I know something is wrong,'" he began.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then said he took her to a nearby restaurant and bought her food and drinks to ease her mind. Upon inquisition, the lady confided in him and Abdulkareem learnt that her lecturer had invited her to a hotel in exchange for grades.

She said to him: "My lecturer just gave me a deadline and has now told me to come to a hotel if I want to pass my paper. I'm confused and don't know what to do because I can't tell my parents."

The singer immediately came up with a plan. Assuring the student of her safety, he told her: "You see all these people with us? They are soldiers, don't be scared. He will never disturb you again just relax. Go into the room and when you get there pretend like you've locked the door. When you get there don't be reluctant. Just pretend like you're ready so he can take his clothes off and leave the rest for me."

The young student did as she was told, and met with the 77-year-old lecturer at the hotel while accompanied by the singer and his crew, unbeknownst to the lecturer. Within five minutes, they charged into the room with digital cameras in hand, focused on the man, who immediately began to beg.

"After the lecturer promised that he was not going to disturb any girl again, and in turn I promised not to release his name. I didn't even destroy the tape until just 4 years ago. And now that young girl is a doctor in the US," Abdulkareem said proudly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Adekunle Gold excites fans as he teases new single

Adekunle Gold excites fans as he teases new single

Tinubu supporter Seyi Law writes open letter to president on economic decline

Tinubu supporter Seyi Law writes open letter to president on economic decline

Burna Boy headlines Spill Gate Festival in the Bahamas

Burna Boy headlines Spill Gate Festival in the Bahamas

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

In 2019, Jussie Smollett claimed that he was attacked, but Osundairo states that Smollett hired him and his brother [Just Chude]

US-based Nigerian Abimbola Osundairo says Jussie Smollet groomed him

Joeboy [Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images]

This is what Joeboy loves the most about his girlfriend

Falz calls for love and respect on social media [chivasregal]

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

Timi Dakolo did not miss his parents during his time living with his grandmother [Instagram/Timidakolo]

My parents had me at a young age so my grandmother raised me - Timi Dakolo