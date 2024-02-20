Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Speaking on the newest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, the singer narrated the story of how he came across a young 18-year-old student on the campus of the University of Lagos over 20 years ago. He described how his keen observation took note of the young lady walking across the road frantic and confused.

"I went on a campus tour so I was at Unilag so after the show we were coming out and I saw a girl and she was trying to cross the road but she was confused and she looked like a mad person. she ran and then ran back so told them to park. So I went to meet her and I said 'My name is Idris Abdul Kareem, what is going on? Talk to me. Don't be scared. I know something is wrong,'" he began.

He then said he took her to a nearby restaurant and bought her food and drinks to ease her mind. Upon inquisition, the lady confided in him and Abdulkareem learnt that her lecturer had invited her to a hotel in exchange for grades.

She said to him: "My lecturer just gave me a deadline and has now told me to come to a hotel if I want to pass my paper. I'm confused and don't know what to do because I can't tell my parents."

The singer immediately came up with a plan. Assuring the student of her safety, he told her: "You see all these people with us? They are soldiers, don't be scared. He will never disturb you again just relax. Go into the room and when you get there pretend like you've locked the door. When you get there don't be reluctant. Just pretend like you're ready so he can take his clothes off and leave the rest for me."

The young student did as she was told, and met with the 77-year-old lecturer at the hotel while accompanied by the singer and his crew, unbeknownst to the lecturer. Within five minutes, they charged into the room with digital cameras in hand, focused on the man, who immediately began to beg.

"After the lecturer promised that he was not going to disturb any girl again, and in turn I promised not to release his name. I didn't even destroy the tape until just 4 years ago. And now that young girl is a doctor in the US," Abdulkareem said proudly.