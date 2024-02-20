ADVERTISEMENT
Eedris Abdulkareem narrates how a Unilag student's experience inspired 'Mr. Lecturer'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Eedris Abdulkareem shares the making of his hit single 'Mr. Lecturer'.

During an interview at the Honest Bunch Podcast, Eedris Abdulkareem narrated what inspired his smash hit single 'Mr. Lecturer' released in 2002.

According to Eedris, he was engaged in a campus tour that took him to Unilag where he found a lady crying by the roadside.

the rapper narrated how he approached the lady who told him that her lecturer demanded that she meet him in a hotel where if she wanted to pass her exams.

Eedris Abdulkareen shared that he consoled the lady and asked her to honour the appointment while he made plans with his team to bust the hotel room and capture the lecturer on camera.

According to Eedris, the event went according to plan and he captured the lecturer on tape who he said was over 70 years old with the student being only 18.

Eedris narrated how the lecturer pleaded with him not to release the tape and promised not to disturb young ladies anymore.

Eedris Abdulkareem shared that he went to straight to the studio from the hotel room and the result was the smash hit 'Mr. Lecturer' which dominated speakers around the country.

In the interview, Eedris Abdulkareem shared that the lady in question is now a doctor in the US and he destroyed the tape four years ago.

Two decades after the song's release, it continues to be relevant as it captured the ills of sexual harassment in academic institutions in Nigeria.

