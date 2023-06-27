Joeboy dazzles fans in London stop of 'Body & Soul' tour
Afrobeats superstar Joeboy has kicked off his 'Body & Soul' tour.
Joeboy released his sophomore album 'Body & Soul' in May 2023 as aims to continue his ascension to superstardom. The album has enjoyed impressive critical and commercial success as it offers a smooth blend of Pop music that soundtracks Joeboy's place as Afrobeats' foremost lover boy.
The international sensation has kicked off the highly anticipated tour of his album with the latest stop in London where he dazzled fans with renditions of the tracks of his recently released sophomore album.
Some of the video clips from the concert showed fans cheer singing along with Joeboy who also left the stage to interact closely with his fans.
Joeboy's 'Body & Soul' UK tour has had stops in Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow.
Joeboy reached superstar status with the huge success of his hit single 'Alcohol' which finished 2021 as one of the biggest African hits. Since then, Joeboy has been consolidating his status while pointedly making captivating music that jerks at the emotions of listeners.
