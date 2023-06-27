Joeboy dazzles fans in London stop of 'Body & Soul' tour

Joeboy released his sophomore album 'Body & Soul' in May 2023 as aims to continue his ascension to superstardom. The album has enjoyed impressive critical and commercial success as it offers a smooth blend of Pop music that soundtracks Joeboy's place as Afrobeats' foremost lover boy.

The international sensation has kicked off the highly anticipated tour of his album with the latest stop in London where he dazzled fans with renditions of the tracks of his recently released sophomore album.

Some of the video clips from the concert showed fans cheer singing along with Joeboy who also left the stage to interact closely with his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joeboy's 'Body & Soul' UK tour has had stops in Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow.