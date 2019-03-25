The billionaire heiress of the Otedola dynasty and disc jockey took to her Instagram page on Monday, March 25, 2019, where she shared a photo of the newly acquired exotic car. She went on to caption the photo with a quote;

"Level up! 🏎💨 Shoutout to @Mr_Ferrari_London #FerrariPortofino," she wrote. Congratulations to DJ Cuppy on this latest addition to her garage of beautiful and expensive cars.

It looks like DJ Cuppy wants us to know that she would be having a unique and expensive trend in 2019. Recall that a few months ago, she bought a Royce Rolls Phantom and left fans in shock.

ALSO READ: 7 celebrities you should know their real names

DJ Cuppy buys Rolls Royce Phantom worth N162M [Photo]

Back in January 2019, DJ Cuppy revealed to everyone that she had just acquired a Rolls Royce Phantom worth N162M. This is no jokes as she shared a photo of her new baby on her social media page on Friday, January 25, 2019. In her post, she said it took over 13 months before the new ride arrived.

"After a 13-month wait, finally picked up my new specially built order! 🚘😊 Florence Ote💲 #NewYearNewRide," she captioned the photo. Congratulations Cuppy on this new addition to her already flowing garage.