Ladies and gentlemen, your favourite DJ, Cuppy is now a proud owner of a Rolls Royce Phantom worth N162M!

This is no jokes as she shared a photo of her new baby on her social media page on Friday, January 25, 2019. In her post, she said it took over 13 months before the new ride arrived.

"After a 13-month wait, finally picked up my new specially built order! 🚘😊 Florence Ote💲 #NewYearNewRide," she captioned the photo. Congratulations Cuppy on this new addition to her already flowing garage.

It would be safe to say DJ Cuppy is the first celebrity to share photos of a new ride in 2019. Apparently, we can't wait to share more photos of celebrities and their new cars in 2019.

One celebrity who got everyone talking in 2018 was Phyno who also bought a Rolls Royce and it sure cost him a lot.

Phyno shows off Rolls Royce Phantom worth N204M

Phyno got for himself a brand new Rolls Royce Phantom and showed off to his fans. The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, where he posted a photo of the exotic automobile. The proud owner of one of the most expensive cars in the world didn't only pose with the car but gave it a caption

"U can’t loose wat u ain’t choose," he wrote.

Guys lets give you a small scope on the price of this car which has got people talking. A brand new Rolls Royce Phantom VII goes for about 406,000 pounds which in naira is about N204M! Yes, guys, that's how expensive it is for you to get that kind of car in your garage.