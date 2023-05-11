DJ Cuppy is not ready to have kids

The popular Nigerian disc jockey and producer, also known as Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, recently shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she held a baby girl in her arms.

However, she clarified that even though she loves children, she is currently not prepared to become a mother herself.

"I love kids, but defooooo not ready for my own yet," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

We remember that Cuppy recently released a video of herself dancing with a bulging tummy on her Instagram page, sparking rumours that she was expecting a child with her British fiancé and professional boxer, Ryan Taylor.

Reacting to the rumours, the billionaire heiress clarified that she is not pregnant; she just has a "big tummy."

Pulse Nigeria

DJ Cuppy is a talented Nigerian disc jockey, producer, and philanthropist. She was born on November 11, 1992, in Lagos, Nigeria, and is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola.

Cuppy's interest in music began at a young age, and she started playing the piano when she was just six years old. She later attended New York University, where she earned a degree in business and economics.

ADVERTISEMENT