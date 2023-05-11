The sports category has moved to a new website.
DJ Cuppy is not ready to have kids

Babatunde Lawal

This comes after she debunked pregnancy rumours.

DJ Cuppy Instagram/Cupppymusic]

The popular Nigerian disc jockey and producer, also known as Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, recently shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she held a baby girl in her arms.

However, she clarified that even though she loves children, she is currently not prepared to become a mother herself.

"I love kids, but defooooo not ready for my own yet," she wrote.

We remember that Cuppy recently released a video of herself dancing with a bulging tummy on her Instagram page, sparking rumours that she was expecting a child with her British fiancé and professional boxer, Ryan Taylor.

Reacting to the rumours, the billionaire heiress clarified that she is not pregnant; she just has a "big tummy."

Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor
Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor Pulse Nigeria

DJ Cuppy is a talented Nigerian disc jockey, producer, and philanthropist. She was born on November 11, 1992, in Lagos, Nigeria, and is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola.

Cuppy's interest in music began at a young age, and she started playing the piano when she was just six years old. She later attended New York University, where she earned a degree in business and economics.

It was during her time in New York that Cuppy discovered her passion for DJing and began honing her skills by performing at various events and clubs in the city.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

