Denrele Edun breaks silence after getting dragged for saying he had an affair with Goldie

Denrele said despite being aware of the late singer's marriage, they were intimate.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the crossdresser said his comments were taken out of context.

"Intimacy has been misconstrued. Why does everyone think intimacy connotes sex? What a horny frequency. Anyways in this context, intimacy means shared secrets and 'one corner' means even catching me in the corner with someone," he wrote.

"Igboro na streets. We don enter trenches severally. Oh well this is the first time in years that people are talking about the LATE GOLDIE. Damn we should have a good laugh about this. Signed management."

The celebrity's reaction came after he received severe backlash on social media after his recent interview.

Denrele said there were times when they were caught up in the moment and had a few encounters despite knowing her marital status."A lot of people thought we were friends. We had a few intimate moments. I knew she was married of course. We kept that a secret. We had a few.. (entered the corner)," he said.

Since the interview went viral, the media personality has been hit with severe backlash on social media.

Goldie was a Nigerian singer and reality TV star.