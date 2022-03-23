RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Odion Okonofua

The media personality has come under severe attack on social media over his revelation.

Denrele Edun and Goldie Harvey

Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun has revealed that he had an affair with the late music star Susan Oluwabimpe Filani popularly known as Goldie while she was married.

The crossdresser made this known during a chat with Neecee Bosslady.

Denrele said there were times when they were caught up in the moment and had a few encounters despite knowing her marital status.

"A lot of people thought we were friends. We had a few intimate moments. I knew she was married of course. We kept that a secret. We had a few.. (entered the corner)," he said.

Since the interview went viral, the media personality has been hit with severe backlash on social media.

Here are some reactions to his interview on Twitter.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

