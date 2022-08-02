RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Demi Lovato changes her pronouns back to ‘she/her’

American singer Demi Lovato [Instagram/DemiLovato]
The music star made this known during an episode of the 'Spout' podcast on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Lovato said she has decided because she is “such a fluid person.”

American singer Demi Lovato [Instagram/DDLovato]
“When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman,” the “Cool for the Summer," she said.

“I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

Lovato said choosing to identify by the “they/them” pronouns at one point, for her, was about “feeling human at your core.”

“Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted ‘she/her’ again,” she said.

It would be recalled that in May 2021, Lovato revealed that she was coming out as non-binary.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich [Instagram/MaxEhrich]
The music star made this known via her podcast '4D With Demi Lovato.'

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," Lovato said.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Lovato ended her 2 months old engagement with Max Ehrich in September 2020.

According to reports, the couple struggled to make their relationship work.

Demi Lovato and ex-bae, Max Ehrich [Instagram/DDLovato]
Lovato announced her engagement to Ehrich back in July 2020.

Lovato is a songwriter, actress, television personality, author, and activist.

She rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock in 2008 and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam later in 2010.

Lovato became a judge and mentor for the second and third seasons of the U.S. version of The X Factor alongside Britney Spears, Simon Cowell, and L.A. Reid.

