D'banj and his close pal, 2Face Idibia are presently in Ghana with their wives, Lineo Didi Kilgrow and Annie Idibia for holidays and it appears they having a swell time.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, January 11, 2019, where he shared a photo of 2Face Idibia's family and his family having what he termed "Baecation."

"Great way to Start the Year #Baecation", he captioned the photo.

From all indications the Idibias and the Oyebanjos have become not just best friends but travel and vacation buddies. This is not the first time D'banj's family and 2Face Idibia's family will be spotted having a private time together.

Back in 2018, these guys were spotted in Dubai having the best time of their lives and the photos they posted on social media didn't prove otherwise.

See photos of D'banj, 2Face Idibia as they vacation in Dubai with their wives

Dbanj, 2Face Idibia spent their holidays in 2018 at Dubai with their wives, Annie Idibia and Lineo Didi Kilgrow and from their photos, these guys are having fun.

Annie Idibia took to her Instagram stories where she posted photos and videos from their trip to the beautiful city. Apparently, they are touring the city and its beautiful hotels with the couples enjoying every bit of it.

Fans of these two music icons know that they have a very personal relationship aside music and it doesn't come as a surprise that they having a time out from their busy careers. We are glad D'banj and his wife are looking all bright and happy after their loss.