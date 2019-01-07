The coolest photo you'd find today on the Internet is that of D'banj chilling with Wizkid by the beach side.

D'banj shared a photo of Wizkid and himself chilling and having a relaxed time out by the beach on his Instagram page on Monday, January 7, 2018.

"Bad energy stay far away! Wishing you all positive vibes for new week !" he captioned the photo.

Apparently, these guys are in Ghana having a nice time after a very busy December 2018 where they had back to back concerts and shows.

If you say it's too early in the year for anyone to go on a vacation, you might be right but if D'banj and Wizkid decide to go on a break at the beginning of the year then it sure can happen.

The last time we saw D'banj go on vacation was back in 2018 when he visited Dubai with wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow and they were in the company of 2Face Idibia and his wife, Annie Idibia.

D'banj and 2face Idibia hit Dubai for vacation with their wives

D'banj and 2Face Idibia both visited Dubai with their wives, Annie Idibia and Lineo Didi Kilgrow back in 2018 and from their photos, they shared on Instagram, these guys had mad fun.

Annie Idibia took to her Instagram stories where she posted photos and videos from their trip to the beautiful city. Apparently, they are touring the city and its beautiful hotels with the couples enjoying every bit of it.

Fans of these two music icons know that they have a very personal relationship aside music and it doesn't come as a surprise that they having a time out from their busy careers. We are glad D'banj and his wife are looking all bright and happy after their loss.