Davido for the first time since the sudden arrest of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke come out to speak about the situation.

The music star took to his Instagram page where he lamented about the current ordeal being faced by his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, in the hands of the security agencies, who recently contested for the governorship elections in Osun state.

"Stay strong Uncle D! GOD IS GREAT AND HE IS THE ONLY ONE THAT HAS A SAY @ademolaadeleke_01," he wrote. He went on to reveal that he has lost all hope in the country following the crisis that has befallen his family.

Senator Ademola Adeleke was arrested on Monday, May 6, 2019, by the men of the Nigeria Police Force after honouring their invitation at the force headquarters in Abuja.

Police spokesman, Frank Mba, says Senator Adeleke was arrested over ongoing criminal investigations against his person.

A few months ago, Senator Ademola Adeleke won suit which he filed at the election petition tribunal and guess who couldn't keep calm? Davido of course.

Davido celebrates uncle's victory at the election tribunal [Photos]

Davido couldn't hide his joy after the news of his uncle's victory at the election petition tribunal. The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, March 22, 2019, where he shared a photo of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke and himself dancing.

"‪IMOLE TI DE (Light has come) !!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF OSUN STATE! 😝😝😝😝," he captioned the video. We all know how instrumental Davido was to his uncle's campaign during the gubernatorial elections in Osun state.

From attending rallies to performing during the campaigns, he was a visible influence in the elections. Davido went as far as putting on the official PDP Agbada during the elections, canvassing for photos on his social media platform for his uncle.