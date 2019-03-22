The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, March 22, 2019, where he shared a photo of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke and himself dancing.

"‪IMOLE TI DE (Light has come) !!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF OSUN STATE! 😝😝😝😝," he captioned the video. We all know how instrument Davido was to his uncle's campaign during the gubernatorial elections in Osun state.

From attending rallies to performing during the campaigns, he was a visible influence in the elections. Davido went as far as putting on the official PDP Agbada during the elections, canve=assing for photos on his social media platform for his uncle. At some point, there were reports of him escaping a gunshot attack during the campaign.

Davido reportedly escaped gunshot attack during rally in Osun state

The singer who returned from his tour to the United States to support the governorship bid of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke during the elections in Osun State, escaped an attack on his life.

This Davido claimed on his social media pages on Saturday night, September 15. Both on his Twitter and Instagram pages, Davido shared an image with the caption, ''When you try to shoot at us next time, make sure u get aim, smh.''

Read message Davido sends Osun citizens ahead of rerun elections

The music star on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, took to his Twitter page where he posted his message to the people of Osun. In his message, he thanked the Osun people for the support they have shown so far towards his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke and prayed they extend the support on Thursday, September 26, 2018, during the rerun.

"To all patriotic Osun citizens. On the road to #Osun2018, I salute you all for all the mileage you have covered thus so far during the election. I salute your courage, resilience and support Adeleke the "dancing senator soon to be cheerful and Dancing governor," he wrote.

He didn't end there, he went on to appeal to the citizens of Osun state not to be sugarcoated by the "blatant promises" of the opposition party.