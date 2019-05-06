The Police has arrested Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Osun West lawmaker was taken into custody on the evening of Monday, May 6, 2019, after honouring the invitation of the Police at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Adeleke was a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 Osun election.

“We alert the public, diplomatic and democracy community worldwide that the Nigerian Police has arrested and detained Senator Ademola Adeleke on old trumped up charges of certificate and testimonial forgery,” the statement by his campaign organisation said.

“This is after the school principal and school authority have through affidavits denied any forgery and owned up to the school testimonial issued to Senator Adeleke.

“Senator Adeleke had this morning honoured police invitation at the force headquarters, Abuja. He arrived at the Force Headquarters at 9 a.m and was not attended to until later this afternoon when he was informed of fresh charges of testimonial forgery. The distinguished Senator was taken to Maitama Police station with plan to arraign him tomorrow at an undisclosed Magistrate Court.”

Why Police arrested Adeleke

Police spokesman, Frank Mba, says Senator Adeleke was arrested over ongoing criminal investigations against his person.

“Senator Adeleke is currently in police custody. He was taken into custody in the evening of today 6th May 2019 in connection with ongoing criminal investigations touching on his person," Mba told ChannelsTv.

“Meanwhile, in the best tradition of natural justice and fair hearing, he has already been served with the relevant charge sheet containing his alleged offences in the presence of his Attorneys. He will be arraigned in a competent court of law tomorrow, 7th May 2019,” he added.

Adeleke who lost the Osun governorship election to Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But, the Election Petition Tribunal recently ruled in favour of Adeleke in the matter.

The APC has, however, appealed the ruling of the tribunal at the apex court.