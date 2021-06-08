RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido says God will expose all the wickedness around him hours after pastor reveals scary prophecy about him

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The pastor says the singer was poisoned by someone living in his house.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star Davido has embarked on spiritual warfare following a scary prophecy about him.

Recommended articles

In a video that has since gone viral, a pastor appealed to the singer to be careful around his associates, especially the people living in his house.

According to the pastor, Davido was poisoned by someone in the house and rushed to the hospital.

"Did he die? No, but something was removed from him," the pastor said.

Hours after the video went viral, the father of three took to his Twitter page where he tweeted about God exposing the evil people around him.

Davido embarks on spiritual warfare against household enemies [Twitter/Davido]
Davido embarks on spiritual warfare against household enemies [Twitter/Davido] Pulse Nigeria

"God will expose and deal with any wickedness around me near and far. Amen...I'm blessed," he tweeted.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido says God will expose all the wickedness around him hours after pastor reveals scary prophecy about him

Ramsey Nouah to direct pan-African women themed film 'Verified'

Kim Kardashian's stalker sends an expensive diamond ring and 'Plan B' contraceptive to her house

How will #TwitterBan affect Nigeria’s entertainment, creative and influencer industries? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

'Part of growing up is being able to tell your friends the ugliest truth' - Toke Makinwa

'Your ny*sh is the dirtiest in this industry'; Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay almost come to blows over 2-year old beef

'Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story' set to premiere on Netflix

Instagram comedian Zicsaloma buys Mercedes Benz SUV

Who Get Ear Vol. 133: Here are the 10 songs you need to play this week