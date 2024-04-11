Actors blame producer for Junior Pope's death, see all the reactions so far

Since the tragic news was confirmed, there has been an outpouring of tribute for the actor from celebrities.

His death has also divided the industry on a way forward on the safety of actors on set with many blaming the producer of the film Pope was working on, The Other Side Of Life, produced by Adamma Luke.

Here's how some celebrities reacted to the sad news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ini Edo

Actress Ini Edo took to her Instagram to express her pain, stressing that Pope would not have died if structures had been put in place to address institutional problems with production in the industry.

"Jnr Pope did not have to sacrifice his life for Nollywood to realise the need for a long and much-needed regulatory structure that would safeguard an entire production. Yes … everyone is a producer now and all are guilty of negligence of some sort…and this has to stop. This is one sacrifice too many and must count for something," she started.

Ini Edo continued, "The system has to undergo a total overhaul with practical rules and regulations that cater to everyone in cases of emergencies… I will never understand why the good ones go so soon🤦🏻‍♀️💔 Rest on brother … This one cuts really deep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyin Abraham

The actress was saddened by the news of Pope's passing, stressing that she was unable to sleep. She expressed her shock and grief in an array of posts on her Instagram Story, and her X account. At 1 am on April 11, she posted on X, "Hmmmmm this one hit o, mi o le sun.”

She also voiced her inability to sleep on Instagram because of his death saying, "Mi o le sun, ikudoro."

Michael Uchegbu

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor, Michael Uchegbu, absolutely disheartened by his colleague's passing, took to Instagram to express his pain and frustration.

He said, "I'm so fucking pained, Jesus! I am trying to hold firm on the amount of anger that is in my heart right now, what? Somebody just went to hustle like 'make I commot my house go hustle, something I have a huge a huge passion for, something that gives me joy inside that people appreciate me for.'"

"What kind of industry is this? What kind of silly mistake is this? Everyone knows that the river Niger is humongous and the current is unpredictable, yet you're going without a proper speedboat, a small canoe meant for fishing. Wear a vest!! Even if you know how to swim! Precaution is a thing of discretion," he added.

Sarah Martins

After hearing the sad news, actress Sarah Martins took to her Instagram Story and slammed Adanma Luke, the producer of the film the late actor was working on.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, "Finally we lost him! Very nonsense low-budget movie trying to raise local standards without providing the necessary amenities! Now we’ve lost a star, a father, a son, a brother, a husband, and innocent crew members hustling to feed their families! Adanma Luke you do this one!"

Pulse Nigeria

Destiny Etiko

Actress Destiny Etiko expressed her disbelief on her Instagram Story saying, "Jesus Noooooo!" She also made another post which read, "What are you guys posting? Can we all stop? 😭💔" ,"We have strong faith in you God," she added.

She also condemned her colleague Sarah Martins' post slamming filmmaker Adanma Luke. She said to her, "There is time for everything Sara. Haba! This is totally wrong."

ADVERTISEMENT

Uju Okoli

When the news of Junior Pope's death broke, actress Ujo Okoli took to her Instagram saying, "We believe in you lord Jesus 🙏🙏🙏🙏#inGodwetrust."

Okoli also slammed Sarah Martins for her post, telling her, "Sarah Shut up for Christ's sake. Haba!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Jide Awobona

Nollywood actor and scriptwriter, Jide Awobona, called for the public to cease dragging Adanma Luke over Pope's death.

His Instagram story read, "It could have been anyone of us. Stop dragging this producer, it’s a norm here. When you refuse to do certain things they tag you difficult and call you unprofessional, with the usual line 'Were you not paid, didn’t you read the script.' When you complain too much, they stop calling."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wunmi Toriola

Nigerian actress, Wunmi Toriola, responded to Jide Awobona's post in agreement, saying, "That's why some of us will not allow them kill us…Work hours 9 to 1 am, they will still expect you to run night with joy forgetting our bodies are not machines. When you complain, they call u INI. Wetin concern me, my life matters. Bless you Jide."