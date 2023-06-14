ADVERTISEMENT
Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Anna Ajayi

The singer has since settled his rift with his wife.

Davido and Chioma reconcile after rift [Tribune]
During a recent episode of the ABTalks podcast, the singer revealed his regrets over the disagreement, saying that he could have handled the situation in a more admirable manner.

Recognising Chioma's incredible qualities as a person, Davido admitted that it was a moment in which he felt he had let himself down.

In response to a question from podcast host Anas Bukhash about the time he felt most disappointed in himself, the artist shared, "Probably, when me and my wife, Chioma first had like a little rift. I thought I could have done better because she is an amazing person. I think that was the only time I messed up. But I have fixed it."

Although the couple faced a temporary strain in their relationship, Davido reassured listeners that he and Chioma have since reconciled and moved past their differences.

After months of speculation, the popular artist publicly confirmed his marriage to his longtime partner, Chioma.

In his words, "I have never ever taken this kind of break. Just being away and I have had a lot to think about. It was a time to rest, reflect, a lot of family time, time to make music again. I remade the album... Had a tour already, but we did the album, I travelled, I am married."

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]
Since this announcement, he has described his marriage as the best decision he has ever made, going on to praise his wife for never getting entangled in any form of controversy and for genuinely understanding him.

Davido is a Nigerian singer and songwriter known for his chart-topping hits and mind-blowing performances. He has garnered a massive fan following both in Nigeria and internationally.

