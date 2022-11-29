RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Assurance secured?: Davido and Chioma spotted wearing 'wedding rings'

Babatunde Lawal

Davido's 2019 hit single, 'Assurance' bangs better with this news.

Davido and chef Chioma appear to have taken their relationship to a new level, as the duo have been spotted with what appear to be 'wedding rings.'

They were spotted for the first time since their son’s demise at his uncle, Ademola’s inauguration on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Pictures and videos surfacing from the event have the duo wearing rings on their wedding fingers, causing many to speculate that they have tied the knot privately.

Last month, Pulse reported that Davido had hinted at getting married to Chioma in 2023, after the two were seen getting cosy.

This latest development appears to be proof that Davido may have secretly wed his long time girlfriend.

Prior to this news, there were rumours that the couple had allegedly had their traditional wedding in his father's home, with only a small number of family members present and no cameras allowed.

There has been no confirmation on the rumours from either Davido or Chioma.

See photos from the inauguration:

Davido and Chioma spotted wearing wedding rings Pulse Nigeria
Davido and Chioma spotted wearing wedding rings Pulse Nigeria
Davido and Chioma spotted wearing wedding rings Pulse Nigeria
Davido and Chioma spotted wearing wedding rings Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

