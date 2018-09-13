Daddy Showkey calls Lepacious Bose "Mumu"

news

Another drama is about to take center stage in the world of celebrities as Daddy Showkey has boldly come out to call Lepacious Bose a "Mumu."

Guys, this is no joke! Apparently, Daddy Showkey isn't happy with the viral video where Lepacious Bose is seen throwing jabs at Nigerian women. So, he took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 13, 2018, where he insulted the once chubby comedian.

"Mumu! Mumu!! Mumu!!! , who dey look for Mumu, Mumu! Mumu!! Mumu!!! Who dey look for Mumu, we go give you the Mumu for free #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #ajegunle #positionurself," he captioned the video.

We find this both hilarious and serious because Daddy Showkey's expression in the video can keep you laughing all day. On a serious note, this might be the beginning of another celebrity feud which we all know how nasty and dirty it usually gets.

The last time we saw Daddy Showkey posting a video on his Instagram page was a few months ago. The veteran singer had raised an alarm over threats to his life.

Back in July 2018, Daddy Showkey revealed that there are plans to kill him . In a video released by the veteran singer on his Instagram page on Monday, July 16, 2018, he highlighted his frustration with the Federal government who he claims gave an unidentified man the right to park petroleum tankers in Ajegunle.

"Information reaching me is that are planning to kill me I dey I look una, The Tankers and Trailers Parking around our neighborhood should leave now. We are Crying Out Now #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #ajegunle pls my people #repost to save a life," he captioned the video.

So guys, do you think Lepacious Bose is going to reply Daddy Showkey or ignore him?