Bovi shades I Go Dye for criticizing Uduaghan on Instagram

news

Bovi has left what seems to be a shade in the comment section of I Go Dye's criticism of former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan on Instagram.

In what appears a long rant and an attack to the former governor on Instagram, Bovi took to the comment section to shade his colleague.

"I don’t understand. Why didn’t you tell him all these while he was governor? Because I know you were his visitor and friend multiple times till the end of his tenure," Bovi wrote in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Bovi message for guy who stole his things in secondary school

While the Instagram post by I Go Dye has garnered 2,205 likes with 386 comments in 14 hours, Bovi's shade in the comment section has gotten 120 likes in seven hours after he reacted to his colleague's post.

I Go Dye is yet to respond to Bovi in the post.

Ex-Governor Uduaghan became the subject of the comedian's Instagram post after he announced his decision to vie for a seat at the Nigerian Senate in the 2019 general elections.

I Go Dye mocks Gov Fayose, says he deserves attack

I Go Dye feels Gov Fayose deserves being attacked.

The comedian made this known on his Instagram page on Thursday, July 12, 2018, after Gov Fayose of Ekiti state alleged that he was beaten and tear-gassed by police officers in the state.

He went on to appeal to the citizens of Ekiti state to be law abiding as they go out to vote this weekend in the governorship elections.