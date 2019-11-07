Daddy Freeze has called out Yul Edochie over the tweet he shared about a day ago on prayers and evil people.

Yuk Edochie had taken to his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, where he tweeted about not believing in praying for his enemies. He also said wished his enemies whatever they wished him.

"I don't believe in praying for my enemies and wishing them well. You can't be planning evil for me and I'll be busy praying for you. Lie lie!! I wish you what you wish me. Simple. And every day I'll be firing psalm 35 and psalm 109 on your head," he tweeted.

Apparently, this tweet got a lot of people talking with everyone expressing their diverse opinions about it. Daddy Freeze just like a lot of people expressed his views but it wasn't nice about it as he described Yul Edochie's tweet as being 'Anti-Christ' like.

"This is an ANTI-CHRIST post; directly contradicting Christ, undermining the finished work on the cross, while showcasing to the world that you do NOT UNDERSTAND what Christianity is all about. How can you explain the verse below, from the mouth of the Savior himself?" he wrote.

It didn't end there as he went on to share seven different scriptures in the bible where it was admonished for people not to pay back evil with evil. Yul Edochie is yet to respond to Daddy Freeze's post and we all hope this doesn't escalate into a full-blown celebrity rift.

Daddy Freeze is probably one if not the most controversial celebrity around which doesn't make his comments kind of shocking. We don't think people get surprised anymore when Daddy Freeze shares a post on social media.