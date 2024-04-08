'Cooking at 4 am' wife Mummy Zee welcomes second child with husband

The influencer made the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, April 8, 2024, stating that she had a baby girl. The post read, "It's a girl! A very cute one."

The comment section overflowed with congratulatory messages, prayers and goodwill from her fans and followers. Internet personality, Tunde Omotoye commented, "Bless God. Congratulations to you and the Family." An ecstatic follower said, "We don finally born our Twitter baby. Next week we go too chop Amala," and another commented, "Congratulations to you Debbie. So happy for you. God keep & preserve your baby, & the entire family."

Deborah Adebisi, popularly known as Mummy Zee, stepped into the spotlight in January 2024, after her post about waking up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband went viral. The post led to a whirlwind of reactions and comments, with many criticising her. However, after the initial wave of criticisms, many firms, individuals and NGO's supported her with donations.

Within days, she received over ₦5 million in donations, along with more than 50 additional offers, including two latest Infinix phones, a piece of land in an estate in Ibadan, and a promise of free visa sponsorship to study in Canada. She was also assisted with academic admissions, electronic gadgets, home appliances, vouchers, and promises of free services.

Some notable offers include a 65-inch Samsung smart TV, a ProBook 11x360 for data analytics learning, a handcrafted beaded cap, a year's supply of child diapers, and health insurance coverage. She also was featured in an Indomie Instant Noodles advert with her daughter.