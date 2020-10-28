Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clown has opened up about what happened during the car crash he was involved in.

The comedian was involved in a car crash which, left him with a few bruises.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the Ukrainian trained medical doctor turned comedian said someone died in the car accident.

"My people I have no words people ... I want to talk but only ‘THANK YOU JESUS’ keeps coming out of my mouth! Somebody died in this accident! I saw my life flash before my eyes! I already accepted my fate but GOD SAID NO!!! " he wrote.

"This song says EVERYTHING for me! THANK YOU JESUS 🙏🏾🙏🏾 PS: Thank you to everyone reaching, I’m okay just a dislocated wrist, neck, and bruises but I’m ALIVE!"

CrazeClown has not revealed the identity of the person who died during the car crash.

The comedian first shared with his 3.5 million followers on Instagram scenes from the accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Apparently still in shock, the comedian thanked God for making him survive the accident on his wife's birthday.

"GOD!!!! 🙏🏾 you saved my life on wife’s birthday! will tell the story later! But for now, just help me Thank GOD! 🙏🏾😢😫 #gratefulHeart," he wrote.

Born in 1991 to an Imo state dad and Edo mum, the comedian rose to prominence with his relatable 'Africa home' skits.

With over 3.5 million followers on Instagram and YouTube, the comedian can be described as one of the most successful in the business of social media comedy.