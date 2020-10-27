Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clown has been involved in a car crash.

The comedian who narrowly escaped death took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, October 26, 2020, where he shared a video of his totally written off BMW car.

"GOD!!!! 🙏🏾 you saved my life on wife’s birthday! will tell the story later! But for now, just help me Thank GOD! 🙏🏾😢😫 #gratefulHeart," he captioned the video.

It is not clear if he was the only one in the car at the time of the accident.

The Ukrainian trained medical doctor turned comedian made the news in late 2019 when he announced that he was getting married to his wife.

Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as CrazeClown and his wife. [Instagram/CrazeClown]

Born in 1991 to an Imo state dad and Edo mum, the comedian rose to prominence with his relatable 'Africa home' skits.

With over 3.5 million followers on Instagram and YouTube, the comedian can be described as one of the most successful in the business of social media comedy.