ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Basketmouth apologises to colleague AY Makun after years of beefing

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The two comedians have had a frosty relationship for over a decade now.

Basketmouth says that he has folrgiven AY for his offences (Instagram)
Basketmouth says that he has folrgiven AY for his offences (Instagram)

Recommended articles

The comic posted a video to his Instagram account on Monday, October 2, 2023, apologising to people he offended in one way or the other over the years.

He then specifically apologised to his fellow comic AY Makun, asking to be forgiven. Basketmouth also laid it out there that he has also forgiven him for his transgressions towards him.

He said, "To my guy AY I don't know if my apology is still valid right now but if it is please forgive me for whatever I have done or said in the past that affected you in any way please forgive me. And I want you to know that I have forgiven you for whatever you did or said knowingly or unknowingly, it's gone and I just want us to live in peace and harmony."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to let bygones be bygones, he also issued an apology to people whom he might have rubbed the wrong way over the years, noting that he does not accept or deny any allegation.

"Now to all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended over time knowingly or unknowingly I say this to you right now from the bottom of my heart I am genuinely sorry please forgive me and to the people who would have accused me of doing things that affected their career in one way or the other I'm not going to accept or deny these allegations God knows the truth but regardless please forgive me I beg you from the bottom of my heart." he added

This comes after the two have had a beef spanning over a decade and according to AY, it started as a result of ₦30,000. But based on Basketmouth's account, he stated that AY messed with his loyalty and he could not stand for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a recent interview, AY stressed that he would be fine going to his grave without ever reconciling with Basketmouth because he was done trying to bury the hatchet with him to no avail. He is yet to respond to Basketmouth's video.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, hold emergency summit on Nigerian music industry

AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, hold emergency summit on Nigerian music industry

Global impact and reach: How old is Pastor Chris?

Global impact and reach: How old is Pastor Chris?

4 celebrities react to Ilebaye's win on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

4 celebrities react to Ilebaye's win on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Comedian Basketmouth apologises to colleague AY Makun after years of beefing

Comedian Basketmouth apologises to colleague AY Makun after years of beefing

6 promising Nigerian titles to expect this October

6 promising Nigerian titles to expect this October

Ilebaye emerges the winner of 'BBNaija All Stars' season 8

Ilebaye emerges the winner of 'BBNaija All Stars' season 8

Cross, Pere and Adekunle get evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross, Pere and Adekunle get evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 most controversial moments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 most controversial moments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda tells Naira Marley to report himself to the police [meeteverydaypeople]

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

The healthcare facility stresses that he was dead on arrival.

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Nigerian reality TV star Angel Smith attests doubles down that her relationship with Soma is real. [Instagram/TheAngelJBSmith]

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

Portable and his new whip [Instagram/Portablebaeby]

Portable flaunts newly acquired whip after crashing previous car