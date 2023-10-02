Comedian Basketmouth apologises to colleague AY Makun after years of beefing

The comic posted a video to his Instagram account on Monday, October 2, 2023, apologising to people he offended in one way or the other over the years.

He then specifically apologised to his fellow comic AY Makun, asking to be forgiven. Basketmouth also laid it out there that he has also forgiven him for his transgressions towards him.

He said, "To my guy AY I don't know if my apology is still valid right now but if it is please forgive me for whatever I have done or said in the past that affected you in any way please forgive me. And I want you to know that I have forgiven you for whatever you did or said knowingly or unknowingly, it's gone and I just want us to live in peace and harmony."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to let bygones be bygones, he also issued an apology to people whom he might have rubbed the wrong way over the years, noting that he does not accept or deny any allegation.

"Now to all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended over time knowingly or unknowingly I say this to you right now from the bottom of my heart I am genuinely sorry please forgive me and to the people who would have accused me of doing things that affected their career in one way or the other I'm not going to accept or deny these allegations God knows the truth but regardless please forgive me I beg you from the bottom of my heart." he added

This comes after the two have had a beef spanning over a decade and according to AY, it started as a result of ₦30,000. But based on Basketmouth's account, he stated that AY messed with his loyalty and he could not stand for that.

ADVERTISEMENT