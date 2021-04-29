RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chimamanda Adichie breaks silence over death of her mother

Adichie pens heartfelt eulogy to her late mother.

Chimamanda Adichie (mannyjefferson⁣Makeup)

Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie has for the first time spoken about her mother since her demise.

The award-winning author in a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, eulogised her late mother.

"How does a heartbreak twice? To still be immersed in grief, barely breathing again, and then to be plunged callously back into a sorrow you cannot even articulate," she wrote.

"How can my mother be gone forever, and so soon after my father? My warm, loving, funny, kind, quick-witted, beautiful mother. Unconditional supporter and cheerleader of her children, fun and funny, source of delicious sarcasm, style icon, so sharply observant she never missed a thing."

Narrating how her mother died, Chimamanda said Mrs Grace Adichie, who was the first-ever female registrar of the University of Nigeria and also a permanent board member at Anambra State Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), had gone to work at ASUBEB in Awka on Friday, Feb 26, but her assistant said she looked a bit tired.

"On Friday she was at work, in her ASUBEB office in Awka. Her lovely assistant Mimi said she seemed a bit tired. Still, back home after work, she walked the half mile to St. Paul’s Church for Stations of the Cross."

Chimamanda Adichie's mother Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie [LIB]
Chimamanda Adichie's mother Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie [LIB] Pulse Nigeria

"On Saturday, she spent time in Louisa’s shop, outside the gate of our house in Abba, watching the cars and people on the dusty road. On Sunday, her driver drove her to Mass. Sunday evening she was unwell. She was taken to a private hospital in Awka."

She revealed that two hours after arriving at the teaching hospital where she was transferred, she passed away.

She is survived by her six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives.

