Toyin Abraham is giving marriage another try as she is set to tie the knot with Yoruba Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Photos from their pre-wedding shot have emerged on the pages of close friends and colleagues in the industry. First to put up the photo of the newly wedded couple was Nkechi Blessing who couldn't hide her joy over the union.

Next was Tayo Sobola who not only shared a photo of the soon to be Mr and Mrs Ajeyemi but captioned it with prayer quote for the couple.

The date for the wedding is not known yet but from all indications, it looks like we will be having a celebrity wedding in the coming days or weeks...who knows.

Toyin Abraham's forthcoming wedding might be connected to her recent decision to take down all her Instagram photos...starting on a clean slate we guess.

Toyin Abraham leaves fans shocked as she deletes all Instagram photos

Toyin Aimakhu has joined the list of celebrities who have become notorious for going MIA with their fans by deleting all their Instagram photos. It is not clear when the movie star deleted all the photos from her page but it apparently feels like she must have done it not too long ago.

Before her decision to take down all her photos, Toyin had one of the most beautiful and active Instagram pages with over 3.3 million followers. It is not clear why she decided to delete her photos but maybe she wants to start on a clean slate like the others who have done this in the past.