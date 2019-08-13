Toyin Aimakhu has joined the list of celebrities who have become notorious for going MIA with their fans by deleting all their Instagram photos.

It is not clear when the movie star deleted all the photos from her page but it apparently feels like she must have done it not too long ago.

Before her decision to take down all her photos, Toyin had one of the most beautiful and active Instagram pages with over 3.3 million followers.

It is not clear why she decided to delete her photos but maybe she wants to start on a clean slate like the others who have done this in the past.

The last celebrity to have shocked her millions of followers on social media by deleting all her photos a few months ago is Tiwa Savage.

When Tiwa Savage deleted almost all her Instagram photos

Well, you don't wake up every day to find out that the most followed female celebrity on Instagram in Nigeria takes down almost all her photos leaving just four of them. It goes to show that Tiwa Savage probably has a plan.

We don't know the reason behind this move but the music might have done this for several reasons. Probably to start afresh on the gram with more spicy and interesting photos or she just got bored.

As at the time she deleted her photos, if you go through the comments section of the remaining photos on Tiwa's page, you'd notice her teaming fans and even the busybodies trying to find out why the beautiful mother of one decided to take down all those gorgeous photos and experiences from her page.