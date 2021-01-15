One photo that won't go unnoticed on social media today is that of singer Seyi Shay.

The music star took to her Instagram page late Friday, January 15, 2021, where she shared a photo of herself posing on her bed with no clothes on.

"Good sex, No stress, One Boo, NO EX, small circles, Big Cheques” 🔑 #2021 #tgif #Biggirl #seyishay #LicNg," she captioned the photo.

Trust us when we say the singer's photo left little or nothing in the imaginations of many.

Even her colleagues like Orezi and others all camped in her comment section as they flirtatiously teased her.

The last time racy photos flooded Seyi Shay's Instagram page, there was chaos as she blamed hackers for the leak.